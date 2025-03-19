Leonard Elementary students visit the state capitol

LANSING — Fourth graders at Leonard Elementary visited the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing last week.

The visit connects the third and fourth grade curriculum about the three branches of government – executive, legislative and judicial – and Michigan’s history. The trip gave the 35 students who went a firsthand look at what they have been studying in school.

Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford Twp.) met with students, telling them what his job as a state representative entails and answered questions.

After touring the capitol building students visited the Michigan History Museum.