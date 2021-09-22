Leonard reallocates CDBG funds

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Leonard Village Council voted 5-0 to reallocate $5,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) monies from the Removing Architectural Barriers Program to the Minor Home Repair Program, at the Sept. 13 council meeting.

“The money that is currently in Removing Architectural Barriers is not sufficient enough to do all or most of the work we would like to do with sidewalks,” said Village President Mike McDonald. “We have no money in Minor Home Repair and we won’t get anymore until maybe late November or December. That’s too long to wait to get things done if someone has an emergency.”

The money is earmarked for qualifying low-to-mid income residents. “I recommend we reallocate the entire amount of $5,000, not because it’s all going to be spent right now, but basically it is an emergency fund,” McDonald said. “I know we can spend this money in the next two or three years, regardless. Probably sooner than later.”