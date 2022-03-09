Leonard woman wins $100,000

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

Leonard resident Megan Griffin won the Fantasy 5 lottery jackpot in early February, becoming $100,000 richer.

Griffin visited the Lakeville Market and Liquor convenience store in Addison Township on Feb. 5. She purchased several Fantasy 5 tickets, one of which played the numbers 09-13-23-26-28.

“I love the Fantasy 5 game and I play it often,” Griffin said. “I was scanning several tickets at the store and a message came up to file a claim on one of my Fantasy 5 tickets, so I knew I had to have won a big prize.”

She then began scanning tickets on the Michigan Lottery app, realizing what happened once confetti and a $100,000 message popped up on screen.

“I tried to stay calm since people were around, but I was so excited,” Griffin said.

She collected her prize from the Michigan Lottery on Feb. 15 and plans to use the $100,000 winnings on a down payment for a new house.