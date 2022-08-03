Leonard youth earning his Eagle Scout badge

Raising funds to complete project

By Don Rush

Dominic Cutajar and his family have only lived in Leonard for about two year, but that isn’t stopping the 16-year-old from working to improve his community.

Cutajar plans to build and install six signs in and around Leonard to earn his Eagle Scout Merit Badge.

“I talked to the village president Michael McDonald and asked if I could do something,” Cutajar said. “He said, ‘yes, we could use some signs here.’”

That was about a year ago and plans have been approved for Cutajar to build three “Wrong Way” signs, one entrance sign for the “Leonard Yard” entrance to Polly Ann Trail and two Department of Public Work signs for town. The wooden signs will range from one and have foot by four down to one and half foot square.

Once he has raised money ($3,000) for materials, he believes he can have the signs completed and installed in about a week. To help raise funds he manned a booth at the recent Strawberry Festival with information about his GoFundMe page – which can be reached by going online to https://gofund.me/ 786f1653 .

To be an Eagle Scout, scouts are required to meet certain goals, show leadership and earn 21 merit badges. Cutajar is a member of Troop # 87 out of Romeo. He is the son of David and Terese Cutajar and attends the International Academy of Macomb in Clinton Township.