Leonard’s tree lighting, gingerbread contest

Photos by various Leonard residents

Leonard’s tree lighting on Dec. 3 was more subdued than originally planned, out of respect for the tragedy in Oxford earlier that week.

A prayer and a moment of silence were offered for the affected families, and the tree outside Rowland Hall was lit in their honor. Santa arrived after the tree lighting to visit with the little ones. There were about 60 to 70 people in attendance.

Gingerbread houses were on display inside Rowland Hall. Residents voted for their favorites by purchasing tickets, with proceeds going to the village’s Decorating Committee Fund.

Here are the winners of the contest:

Child 1st place: brothers Connor VanHulle, Brendan VanHulle and Ian Golden

Child 2nd place: Bradley Arundale

Adult 1st place: Liam Zelenock and Ava Kopitski

Adult 2nd place: Dan Orlando