LeRoy Moore, 79

LeRoy “Jerry” Moore, 79, passed away on March 9, 2023. He was one of 7 children born to Earl and Mildred Moore of Oxford, Michigan. He is survived by four daughters Amber, Ann, Sherry and Wendy and step children Shannon and Shane.

During the time he lived in Lapeer, most of his life, he worked at Oakdale Regional Center, and he also owned Moore’s Pet Shop back in the 70’s. Later he worked for the state in various positions, the last being a prison guard. Once retired he worked part time jobs to keep himself busy: chauffer, scrapper, retail clerk just to name a few. He often stated he retired too soon. He enjoyed working with Shannon, his stepdaughter, and her 4-H club. He loved the traveling to shows, the kids and their dogs.

LeRoy enjoyed a party, any reason to get together and socialize. He was always ready to have a good time…oh the dancing, he loved it! As with any grandparent he would attend as many events as possible for all of them. He was a great sports fan to all Detroit teams, but his favorite of all was the Lions. Playing football in high school was one of his greatest joys. To set the record straight he was undeniably a Michigan State fan.

Helping people was something he did with ease; it didn’t matter if it was family, friend or stranger, he would help. He loved taking a ride to anywhere, it was as good as it got for him.

A Life celebration/Party was on March 20 in the American Legion Hall in Oxford, MI, 130 E. Drahner Rd Oxford, MI 48371