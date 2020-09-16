Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Remembering those who lost their lives September 11, 2001, Oxford Fire Department flew this 30x40ft. flag in front of Station 1 at 96 N. Washington St., over the M-24 highway, even amid construction on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The flag was displayed by the 95ft ladder on the department’s Tower-21 firetruck. Photo by J. Hanlon. Lest we forget 9-11 added by jameshanlon on September 16, 2020View all posts by jameshanlon →