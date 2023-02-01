Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow

First snow of 2023 closes school

By Don Rush

Usually it’s the month of March that goes out like a lion. This year, January beat March to the punch with a winter storm on Wednesday, Jan. 25 which dropped five-to-six inches of wet snow.

The storm started in earnest in the early afternoon and continued into the evening.

“Depending on which weather app I checked out, we got somewhere between five and six inches,” Oxford Fire Chief Matt Majestic said on Jan. 26. “Oxford did not have any weather related accidents yesterday afternoon or evening. Things were pretty quiet during and after the snowfall. We had a run of medical calls later in the evening, but nothing related to the weather.”

In Addison Township, Fire Chief Jerry Morawski said, “We had one slip and fall from the snow. I feel like five and a half inches here.”

When asked if there were any snow-related issues in Oxford Village, Police Chief Micheal Solwold said, “Believe it or not, we had no accidents.”

In anticipation of the storm, early in the morning on Jan. 25 Oxford Community Schools joined districts around Southeastern Michigan like Lake Orion, Clarkston, Brandon and Goodrich, in calling a snow day. All after-hour activities were also called off. Because back roads were still deemed unsafe on Thursday morning, Oxford school officials canceled classes for another day.