Let’s Eat!

Restaurants in Oxford and those who like to eat out have waited for today — Monday, Feb. 1. That’s when Michigan said restaurants like the Oxford Tap downtown were able to invite customers inside. Tap manager Amanda Saxer said the lunch business was “steady.” Seated are Oxford residents Marshall, left, and Greg Kaer. Before the COVID close down, the Kaer family were regulars. Their favorite dish? “Tap wings,” Greg said. “Best wings on the planet.” Photo by D. Rush