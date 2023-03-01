Letter to the Editor: Thanks for the memories

Don,

Just a short note to let you know how much I appreciated the 125th Anniversary Issue of the Oxford Leader (Jan. 25, 2023). I have always been of the opinion that local news publications serve as a repository of their community’s history and they must be preserved.

Your Anniversary Issue affirms this belief. The stories and photos were excellent! Keep up the good work and thanks for allowing our community’s history to be further preserved through the Digital Michigan Newspapers Collection.

Jack LeRoy

former Oxford Police Chief, former Oxford Fire Chief