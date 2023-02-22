Letters to the Editor

Section brings back memories

Thank you for the 125th Anniversary Issue of the Oxford Leader.

It certainly brought back numerous memories of the time I grew up in Oxford. One article in particular caught my attention. That was the article on St. Joseph Catholic Church. My family were members of St. Joseph and some of us were in attendance at the Easter Midnight Mass in 1963 when the outside twenty-four foot statue of Christ was set on fire by vandals. As I recall, my dad, Dick Trudell, was ushering that night and was notified by someone driving by that the statue was on fire. Dad immediately went to the church rectory and called the fire department who came and put out the fire. It was a very sad Easter for all parishioners.

The article also mentions the start of St. Joseph’s School in 1952. My brother, Bob Trudell, and I started there when the doors opened that year. The faculty that year consisted of all religious sisters and one lay teacher.

Again, thanks for all the Oxford Leader does week after week to keep us informed of the past, present and future.

Rick Trudell

Overland Park, Kansas

Graduate of Oxford High School, Class of 1962

***

Thank yous

I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to Jim Newell, editor of the Lake Orion Review, for the wonderful article (“New pocket park to honor the late Helen Smith’s contributions to Oxford”) that appeared in the Feb. 15 issue of the Oxford Leader.

The article was well-written, accurate and fully captured the spirit of this marvelous project. Mr. Newell is a true asset to the Oxford-Orion area and it’s always a pleasure to read his stories. You can tell he cares deeply about the community and is committed to nothing less than excellence.

Thank you to the Almont-based Four County Community Foundation (4CCF) for awarding Oxford Township a $20,506.80 grant to help build this park. This is the fourth grant that Oxford Township has received from 4CCF since 2020. 4CCF is a fantastic partner. The folks there are incredibly helpful, supportive and caring. 4CCF’s willingness to invest in our community and our people is humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you to the following local businesses, organizations and individuals for their contributions to the park project:

• McLaren Oakland Hospital

• The Clark Fund

• Lee Industrial Plaza

• Koenig Materials

• Barron Industries

• Oxford Bank

• Frontier Distributing

• Dan Davis

• RLM Industries

• HealthQuest Physical Therapy

• American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108

• American Legion Auxiliary Unit 108

• American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 108

• North Oakland VFW Post 334

• Rattlewood Farms

• 4B Foundation

• Casemer Tool and Machine

• 24th Street Sports Tavern

• Puritan Magnetics

• Bradford Jacobsen

• Collier Lanes Bowling Center

• Oxford Hills Golf Club

• Acorn Stamping

• Oxford Education Association

• Oxford Wildcat Band Boosters

• Dr. Mark Orchard

• Birmingham Sealcoat, Inc.

• Sinclair Recreation

• Oxford Township Parks and Recreation

Without these donors, Helen Smith Park would still be just an idea. They’re generosity and community spirit are bringing this project to life.

Oxford Township looks forward to seeing everyone at the park’s grand opening this summer. As Helen was fond of saying, “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat!”

C.J. Carnacchio

Communications and Grants Manager

Charter Township of Oxford