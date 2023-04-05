Letters to The Editor

Article was appreciated

This letter is a note of thanks and appreciation to Mr. Don Rush, editor of the Oxford Leader, for his timely interview of Pastor Rob Johnson, Oxford Free Methodist Church.

As Easter soon approaches, more and more folks are aware that this world is seemingly crumbling everywhere all at once and that the only true solace and peace is turning to the church and God. We at OFMC welcome all people seeking this peace that only comes from Jesus Christ. If you are not a regular attendee at one of our other local churches, please consider this an invitation to visit for Easter Services and beyond. Don Rush has allowed us a platform to send this message out and for that we are deeply grateful. May God bless Don Rush.

Kevin Robertson,

Oxford

The rest of the story

My name is James W. Gould. I was born and raised in Oxford in 1934 and a graduate of Oxford High School in 1953. My daughter, who lives in Oxford, sent me your 125th Anniversary issues (Jan. 25, 2023). John Jay Gould was my grandfather. I’ve heard the story from my dad, how he was killed by the Purple Gang.

My father, William H. Gould, Jay’s son. My mother was Ethel M. Gladden. Dad bought a farm on Lake George Road, in the 1940. The Gladden farm was a mile north. My first job was at Oxford Lumber and Coal, then Oxford Overhead Door. I had my own construction business in the 1980s. Also at that time I was the Addison Township Building inspector.

My wife Doreen and I were married on Jan. 1, 1961. Our daughter was born on Jan. 2, 1962, she still lives in Oxford. Our son John was born on Aug. 29, 1979. He lives in Flagstaff, AZ. We have one grandson in Michigan. In 1990, we moved to Arizona to be with our son. So, Jay Gould’s lineage is still alive.

James Gould,

Kingman, AZ

(Editor’s Note: in the 125th Anniversary edition, one of the stories was about a book, A History of The Oxford Michigan Police Department, by retired Oxford Police officer James Malcolm. In his book and in the story, the 1925 murder of Oxford nightwatchman Jay Gould was mentioned. — DR)

Thank you Oxford Leader

Don, we would like to express our gratitude for your excellent coverage of Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance (OAYA) programs and casework services in the Oxford Leader. The exposure will give our organization the much needed overview of who we are and what goals are to families in Oxford, Addison and Leonard.

As a small, non-profit we are indeed grateful for your willingness to showcase our organization and the important work we can to to strengthen area youth and families. Please extend our thanks to everyone involved.

Stacy Williams,

OAYA Caseworker