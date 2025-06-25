Letters to the Editor: Friends of the Library thanks the community for support

Friends of the Library thanks the community for support

The Friends of the Library would like to thank all the merchants and buyers at our latest book sale. We raised an amazing $6,000.

We would also like to thank everyone who is helping us celebrate the library’s 100th birthday. Tickets are available on the library website for the July 25th Gala. This would not be possible without the generous donations of our corporate sponsors and those contributing to the live and silent auctions which will be held during the plated dinner at Indianwood.

We recently found the old blueprints, etc., of the original libraries and they are on view at the library.

As a relative newcomer to the community (15 years), I’m as impressed with the beauty and functionality of our library as I was when it was our determining factor in picking Oxford as our new home then. The strength and resilience of this wonderful community is exemplified by the library as it continues to grow and stay up with our ever-changing world.

We hope you’ll join in is our anniversary celebrations to be held in July and August.

Again, thank you for you for your support.

Lyn Klages, President

Friends of the Oxford Public Library