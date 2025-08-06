Levi’s Link Park receives $1,000 donation

Park to be built along Lakeville Road

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford Township’s upcoming Levi’s Link Park received a $1,000 donation from Vibe Credit Union, according to a township social media post on July 31.

The park will be constructed on a 0.16-acre site located along Lakeville Road, adjacent to the Poly Ann Trail, east of Koenig Materials’ main entrance and west of Lakeville Elementary School.

It will contain an outdoor gym, push-up station, eight pieces of play equipment, four sensory rings, a bicycle repair station with an air pump, two benches, a sign covering the history of Koenig’s site and another sign explaining what Levi’s Link is and who Levi Wilson is. Wilson is a 12-year-old diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder and apraxia of speech, according to the Facebook post.

The park will cost around $120,000 to build, according to the post. There will also be an observation deck with two binoculars for visitors to view Koenig Lake.

The site was donated by Koenig Materials.

The park is being built with grants and donations. Anyone who would like to donate to the project can contact C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township communications and grants manager, at the Oxford Village Offices, 300 Dunlap Rd., 248-628-9787 or by email at ccarnacchio@oxfordtownship.org.