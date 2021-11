The Oxford Public Library bond vote failed, according to unofficial results from Oakland County. 3,302 “no” votes outnumbered 1,533 “yes” votes, shooting down the $9.1 million capital improvement bond for the second year in a row. 4,835 people voted overall with precinct 5 having the least number of voters at 378 and precinct 3 had the most voters at 933. Precinct 7 had the closest margins at 329 “yes” votes and 454 “no” votes.

— Dean Vaglia