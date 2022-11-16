Library friends looking for space

Hello everyone!

I am writing to you on behalf of the Oxford Public Library Friends. We are in desperate need of a place to store, sort, and scan the donated books we receive. The space would need to be at least 12‘ x 15’ and either first floor or elevator accessible. It would also need to be accessible to our volunteers who prepare the books for our book sales.

Just in case you didn’t know the Friends Of The Library is a 5013-C so we are looking for donated space.

Our biannual books sales are the primary fundraisers for the Friends. It allows us to purchase equipment and support activities at the library.

As I drive through town, I see lots of open spaces that are for lease or rent. If you think any of these folks would be willing to let us use their property while they are trying to get permanent tenants it would sure be appreciated. If you have an area that we could use please contact us

Lyn Klages

President Friends of the Library