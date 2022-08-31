Library speakers to help community heal

Two-part series starts in September

By Don Rush

For those who think libraries only have books, think again. Case in point is the Oxford Public Library. Starting in September they will host a two-part series called, “Healing the Community” with two keynote speakers, Gretchen Moran Marsh, Ph.D., and Lee E. Meadows, Ph. D. The speakers will talk about what happened in Oxford and how the community can move forward with “strength and resilience.”

“We realized we were coming up on the anniversary of the shooting in November,” said Jaema Berman, head of the library’s Adult Services since January. “We felt it was imperative for the library to reach out to the community and start the healing process in a more public manner.”

Berman feels the library was a perfect place for these types of events.

“Libraries are really all about people. It’s always about the community, sharing ideas, learning and sharing technologies. In this case, even people in this library were impacted by the shooting. We felt we couldn’t ignore it any longer. We needed a public forum for the community to start the healing process,” she said.

In his newsletter commentary to the community, Library Director Bryan Cloutier wrote, “(We) wanted to assemble a team of mental health and civility experts to help our still very fractured community build a roadmap in making our journey more manageable. We understand this process does not commence in just one week, one month or even in one year. Instead we see this as a lifelong journey we now share together. Every individual is deeply impacted in a different way – our mission is to be respectful of this fragile ecosystem we now live in, while providing the tools necessary to put one foot in front of the other– in a unison motion and with a common purpose. We believe in our residents and we believe we can do this together.”

The first speaker, Dr. Marsh is a clinical psychologist whose expertise is on the topic of mental health. According to a press release from the library, she has spent over 20 years working in private practice. From Franklin, MI, she travels the county to speak for non-profit organizations and large corporations. Her presentation is Sept. 8, starting at 7 p.m.

“She will focus on mental wellness and breaking the stigma of getting help. I think it’s our goal to make healing okay. To make asking for help okay,” Berman said. Dr. Marsh’s presentation is titled “Mental Wellness: Breaking the Stigma and Finding Solutions.”

Dr. Meadows, Berman said, has spoken at the library before. His presentation is on Oct. 13, starting at 7 p.m. Dr. Meadows is an author, leadership consultant and “thought leader” with over 30 years of experience in private and public sector consulting. His presentation is titled Tools of Civility: Restoring Trust.”

“He will talk about how a community can heal, become more vibrant and resilient under extreme pressure and stress and continue to grow despite the challenges we have faced in this community.” Berman said. “What we’ve been presented with in this community has been extreme, but it really has brought out all our strengths. It’s about bringing out our strengths and to focus on what we have, instead of what we don’t have.”

The events are scheduled to take place in the library’s Community Room, which can hold up to 150 people. Berman said if more than 150 sign up for the events an alternate location has been secured “as a backup.”

To RSVP for the events folks can call the library at 248-628-3034, ext. 222 or register online at https://miopl.evanced.info/signup The library is located at 530 Pontiac St.

Dr. Gretchen Marsh

Dr. Lee Meadows