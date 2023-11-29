Light Up OHS With Love!

Oxford High School students — fueled by a pizza party pre-decorating — worked in teams to decorate the high school, from hanging lights and garland to decorating Christmas trees around the school. Photos by Jim Newell

Oxford High School students get in the holiday spirit

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — From hanging Christmas lights in the hallways, to decorating Christmas trees and writing letters of support, Oxford High School students made their school more festive during the Light Up OHS event on Nov. 20.

Light Up OHS was only for students and staff and gave the students another opportunity to spend time with classmates, take pride in their school and share holiday goodwill.

“They’re hanging up lights around the school and decorating to embrace the holiday season and make school more fun,” said teacher Emma Gordon, co-advisor for Leadership, along with teacher Dave Brown. “Seeing the decorations and lights in the school lifts up everyone’s spirits.”

This is the second year that the students and teachers have decorated the high school for the holiday season, a new tradition that everyone involved hopes will continue each year. The high school Leadership class and the Oxford Resiliency Center organized Light Up Oxford High School. Lights for Light Up OHS were donated, brought in by students and saved from last year, Gordon said.

Besides decorating the school, students also wrote letters to their teachers thanking them for the care and support they provide every day. The students then put the letters in a drop box, and the messages will be delivered to teachers – just like a holiday greeting card.

“This is their initiative. They wanted to show support back to their teachers who give them support,” said science teacher Kathryn Schwartz, an advisor for Students Supporting Teachers. “It’s a new club at Oxford High School. Our students at the high school are spending this week during lunch, after school they can come to my classroom to write letters of support, love and encouragement, and share their favorite memories with their teachers.

“The club was created when students recognized that there was a need, that teachers need some extra help and support, and that teachers appreciate it the most when it comes from their students, the ones that they care so much about,” Schwartz said.

For more Light Up OHS photos, visit www.oxfordleader.com.