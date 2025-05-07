Linda Baggett, 69

In Loving Memory of Linda Darlene Baggett

February 13, 1956 – April 30, 2025

It is with deep sorrow and love that we mourn the passing of Linda Baggett, a devoted wife, cherished mother, and beloved grandmother, who passed away peacefully on April 30 at the age of 69. Linda was born Feb. 13, 1956 in Pontiac, Michigan to Charles and Mary Ann Lisk. She graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1974. She had a love for boating and could be found on the water most summer days. Linda and Dave moved to Oxford and raised two boys that she was very proud of. She loved to cook, especially for all of the boys’ friends. Linda is survived by her loving family, who will forever cherish her memory: her husband David, son Matthew, son Michael and daughter-in-law Sierra, grandson Charles, siblings Roy (Carolyn), Jerry (Kathy), Sharon, Karen, Bob (Penn), and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, whom she adored beyond measure. A proud Detroit Tigers fan, Linda could always be found cheering on her team, often with a ballgame playing in the background as she worked on one of her many crafts. She lovingly created baby blankets for her friends and family, each one stitched with care. Holidays were her time to shine—her home filled with the smells of delicious food, the laughter of family, and warmth only she could bring. Above all she will be remembered for her unwavering love, especially for her two sons, daughter in law, and grandson, who brought endless joy to her life. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Children’s Miracle Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, two causes close to Linda’s heart. Her love lives on in the hearts of those she held dear. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.