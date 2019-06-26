In loving memory of Linda G. Gibson, of Lake Orion and Oxford, Michigan, who completed her 67-year earthly journey on June 18, 2019. She passed in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family after a fierce and courageous battle with cancer.

Linda was born in 1951 in Pontiac, Michigan. After graduating high school in Pontiac, she worked at General Motors Automotive Manufacturing for 32 years as a forklift operator. During her retirement she enjoyed working for N.O.V.A. as a career coach.

She was a loving mother to Kristena (Anthony) Sands, Angela (Jeffrey) Priebe, Lacy (Howard) Bates; and grandchildren Jessica (Joshua) Comins and Wayne Sayre Jr. She is also survived by a sister Donna Stoneberg; many nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Andrea (Sol) Ridgeway, Ryan (Sarah) Sayre, Alexzandyr MacKenzie, Shelby (Deandre) Adams, Anthony Sands Jr., Elliot (Mia) Redpath, Jasper Parker, Matthew Priebe, Jason Priebe, Jonathon Nummer, Hannah Nummer; and 8 great -grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her daughter Yolande Sayre-Gibson; her mother Maxine V. Caiazzo; her father George Lee Gothard; and her sisters Joyce Looker and Virginia Scianimanico. Linda was passionate about her family and always offered a warm meal. She loved gardening and feeding all the resident birds!

A graveside service will be held at Perry Mount Park Cemetery in Pontiac, Michigan on June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am.

The celebration of her life will continue after the service with a pot luck picnic at The Orion Center located at 1335 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion at 1:00. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.sparksgriffin.com