Linda Janik, 56

Linda Janik, age 56, of Columbiaville, Michigan died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home. Linda Marie Janik was born December 13, 1963 in Pontiac, MI. She is the daughter of the late Henry and the late Geraldine (Bozynski) Janik. Linda grew up in Rochester, MI. She attended vocational schools in the Alpena and Pontiac Schools Systems. Linda had lived in Ossineke and Oxford for periods of time and moved to Lapeer County 20 years ago. While living in Oxford, MI, she worked in the dining area of Burger King. Linda performed janitorial work for Lapeer Teamwork in Lapeer, MI.

She was a member of the Smile Club, Special Olympics, and Wednesday Wonders bowling league.

Linda enjoyed: crafts, bowling, shopping, dancing, listening to music, Special Olympics, and going to program.

Although she was unable to enjoy these things in recent years, her greatest love was for her family. Linda loved with her whole heart and wanted nothing more than to make them happy and spend time with them. A heartfelt Thank You to her CMH case managers Christine & Barb, the staff and job coaches (especially her twin Laurie) at Lapeer Teamwork. Thank You to Residential Hospice for their exceptional care, especially Nancy, Lisa, & Chris. Finally, Thank You to the loving and dedicated second family at Brookhaven AFC, led by Cathie Wilson.

Linda is survived by; her sisters: Kathy (Steve) Keesling of Dryden, MI, Nancy James of Lake Orion, MI, Mary (Steve) Grover of Davisburg, MI, Julie (Frank) Suhy of Sterling Heights, MI, Laurie (Robert) Walker of Imlay City, MI, and Ruth (Bernie) O’Brien of Alpena, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents: Henry & Geraldine Janik.

Cremation has taken place. A graveside service is being planned for a later date.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may direct them to: Lapeer Team Work, Inc., 286 W. Nepessing Street, Lapeer, MI 48446 or Lapeer Chapter of Special Olympics.

