Linda L. Cook, 75

Linda L. Cook of Oxford, passed away on July 1, 2025. She was 75. Beloved mother of Jennifer (George) Sheardown and Joseph Cook; proud grandmother of Nathan (Mona), Jacob (Jaime), Elizabeth, and Katelynn; great-grandmother of Sofia, Anaya, and Florence; dear sister of Rosemary (Jim), Sandra, Pamela (Tony), Thomas (Denise), Brian, and the late George and Patricia. Linda is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family especially during the holidays. She loved to play Bingo and sing in her church choir. Linda was a safety coordinator at General Motors’ Saturn Corporation in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for many years. She loved Elvis Presley and singing his gospel music for everyone to hear! A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 11, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at Modetz Funeral Home Silverbell Chapel, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Interment at Oxford Township Cemetery, Oxford. Suggested memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.