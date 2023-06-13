Oxford resident Linda Marie Meshigaud, 65, passed away on June 9, 2023 peacefully at her home after briefly being cared for by Hospice.

She grew up in Rochester, spending time with her horse Ginger and lived in the Upper Peninsula for many years. She later moved to Oxford to be closer to her family. Linda will be greatly missed. Her strength and ability to fight will never be forgotten.

Mother to Donald Parks and Jason Stokes. Loved by her five sisters and one brother.

Her memorial service was on June 12, at Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral home 4216 Huron St, North Branch.