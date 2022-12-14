Lions raise $6K+ in Goodfellow newspaper sales

The Oxford Lions Club were out on the streets of Oxford the first weekend in December selling their annual Goodfellow edition. This was the 73rd years the club has sold newspapers as a fundraiser. Funds raised on the paper sale help area households in need. The Lions club will give gift cards for seniors, adults and families with children. This year the Lions netted $6,771 in sales, allowing them to help 21 families, 48 children and 13 seniors.Pictured here is Lion Art Miller at about noon on Dec. 2. Miller said he started peddling the newspapers that morning around 7:30. “I had a break, had two donuts and a cup of coffee, so I’m good.” For more information about the Lions Club or how to join, call either Dave Morden at 248-628-1293 or Adam Bradford at 313-363-0945. Photo by D. Rush