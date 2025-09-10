LO Palooza music festival returns Saturday

Festival proceeds benefit those with special needs

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — LO Palooza is back for its 11th annual music festival with games, food, beverages, activities and more beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, at Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Ct.

The music festival is a fundraiser for the Daisy Project of Michigan – a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that runs LO Palooza. All proceeds will help fund the project’s initiatives, including creating recreational amenities for special needs individuals and their families. LO Palooza is the Daisy Project’s largest fundraiser of the year, said Shannon Schons, treasurer and social media agent for the Daisy Project.

“We are on a mission to advocate for those with special needs,” Schons said. “Some of our most vulnerable residents that often don’t get a voice, we try to be that voice so that they can enjoy recreation with their families.”

The Daisy Project has contributed to a variety of projects including the Miracle League Field of North Oakland, Michigan’s first adaptive baseball field, and a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, and the Let Them Play playground, an entirely wheelchair accessible playground at Friendship Park.

The Daisy Project also placed mobility beach mats at Camp Agawam and Green’s Park, provided equipment at Riverbend Park in Shelby Township, sensory-music playground equipment at Kiwanis Park in Lapeer and more. Let Them Play is always included in fundraising for upkeep, maintenance and for any improvements and additional equipment, Schons said.

Now, the Daisy Project is advocating to get adult changing tables installed at rest stops throughout Michigan so families can travel.

“A lot of times, families with those in wheelchairs do not travel on planes because it’s nearly impossible, so they drive to their destinations,” Schons said, adding “there’s really no place to change an adult-sized person that isn’t mobile. So, we would like them to have privacy and be able to be changed instead of (how) parents or caregivers are forced to empty out vans to lay down somebody to change them so they’re not laying somebody on a dirty public bathroom floor.”

So far, the Daisy Project had tables installed in the Let Them Play playground in Shelby Township and at the Miracle League Field.

The musical lineup includes live performances from six bands, and Schons said the festival is kept to consumer-friendly pricing. Advance tickets are $15 online, while children 12 and under are free. Tickets will also be available at the gate for $20.

“And then once you’re there you can experience activities for no extra charge,” Schons said.

These activities include henna, face painting and more.

A variety of food trucks and vendors will also be at the festival. The Daisy Project has no paid employees, meaning all of the funds raised will go back to children in the community, Schons said.

For tickets and more information visit lopalooza.org.