Local candidates answer questions: Part 2

Last week, clerks in both Addison and Oxford townships started sending out absentee ballots to residents who requested them. Aside from state initiatives and candidates to vote for, there are also local people and issues to vote for. Last week The Leader published answers to questions posed to local Oxford Village Council and School Board candidates (who were on the ballot). This week, two write-in candidates for School Board answered questions for readers as did local candidates for Oakland County Commission (5th District), Michigan House of Representatives (66th District) and Oxford Village Council.

As some candidates were running uncontested (for Oxford Township Trustee, Addison Township Trustee and Leonard Village Council) we did not ask them questions. We list their names and what they’re running for last week. — Don Rush

Oakland County

Commission District 5

Incumbent Michael Spisz (R), 51 is married to Michelle; they have two daughters Madison, 20, and Mya, 18.

Work Experience/Profession: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, MBA in Global Business. I have worked in the Auto Industry for 30+ years. Currently an Executive Director of Engineering for a Tier 1 auto company.

How long have you lived in Oxford? 21 years. How long have you lived in the District? 21 years.

150 words or less, what do you like about living in this district? We love Oxford and the surrounding areas! We knew and felt it the first time we arrived 21 years ago to start our family. From the downtown area, to the great parks and recreational programs, the schools, and of course the great people. The small town feel and with only being a short drive to anything larger one may want or need.

150 words or less, what’s your number one issue facing the District? Our schools, and safety of our children is the number one issue in our District. We must continue to work together to ensure we can do what we can and within our prevue to bring back the overall feeling safety to our children while they are in school. The County Commission has minimal or no oversight of our schools, but we have and must continue to work together to develop and support programs where we can. I am currently on the County Prosecutors team to investigate gun violence in Oakland County, and I am also currently on the Board of Commissioners study group reviewing and supporting of programs to assist our police, first responders, schools, and the general public.

150 words or less, what’s the number one issue facing the County? Of course my above response is not only a district issue, but a County, State and Federal concern also. The County must also continue to maintain our AAA bond rating which helps every single municipality in the County. To do this we must continue to be fiscally responsible and not put programs in place with our $244M in ARPA funds we received from the federal government that will continue to cost taxpayer once the funds expire in 2026.

We must also continue to support our police and first responders to ensure we are keeping our citizens safe. The County is considering a new training facility to support every community’s police and first responder needs, including active shooter training. The County is currently renting a facility in Brandon Township, which can be difficult communities in the south to use.

150 words or less, what’s your opinion on the County Public Transportation Millage? I am opposed to the new County wide millage. We currently have NOTA for 0.25 Mils and OPC for 0.1 Mills. The County wide millage will come in at 0.95 Mills for 10 years, which is more than most Townships entire operating mileages. Current plans show the district will gain slightly more in services but not 0.75 or 3x more service. I can appreciate the need for transportation especially for our seniors, veterans, and those in need, which is why I have supported NOTA in the past and in the most recent ballot proposal. In this proposal, I do not see the increase or equitable value to taxpayers for the additional 0.75 mills to everyone in the district. If and when a hospital is built in Oxford, this could become a tipping point of need for the community and district. Until then I am a NO.

Democrat Justin Willcock, 43, is married to Danielle. They have two boys, Jackson and Joseph.

Work Experience/Profession: I was elected as moderator of my church in 2019 and still remain in this role. In my three years as such, we raised funds to complete projects such as replacing the roof over fellowship hall and restoring 144-year-old doors to their original finish. We also created a grant writing team in 2021. With this team the church was awarded grants to help with our food pantry, updated kitchen equipment and even a new sound board for Sanctuary. We have also built relationships with various organizations to help serve the community right from our church.

I served on the Village of Oxford DDA as Secretary from 2020 – 2022. During those two years, we faced many changes, from Covid19, to the M-24 road construction and sadly a tragic event that devastated our community. Under the DDA, I was also on the Promotion Committee and the Designer Committee, where we awarded grants to businesses in downtown Oxford to do various upgrades. I enjoy working with the community and being part of the change.

How long have you lived in Oxford: six years

How long have you lived in the District? I grew up in Rochester Hills and now live in Oxford. Other than a few years, I spent most of my 43 years in the now District 5.

150 words or less, what do you like about living in this district? It’s home! After growing up in this area, I now appreciate the strong educational standards and the wide range of career opportunities, from farmland to corporate offices and small businesses to non-profit organizations. This area is economically strong. When my wife and I decided to move, we both agreed this was the area we wanted to raise our boys in to give them the best opportunity. We love Oxford with its city life and country living.

150 words or less, what’s your number one issue facing the District: I believe there needs to be more attention drawn to affordable housing. If we want to attract younger families, there must be opportunities for them to purchase “starter homes.” On the opposite side, we need to think about our older citizens who are on a fixed income and need downsizing. Mobile homes were supposed to be our answer to affordable living, but lot rent and house payments can reach over $1,500 a month and this does not seem like affordable housing to me.

150 words or less, what’s the number one issue facing the County? Mental health issues. These words are often whispered in conversations, like it’s some awful disease that should not be spoken of. Mental health concerns are prevalent in today’s society, and as a community we need to start addressing these issues more. Encouraging greater education, programs, and understanding for both children and adults alike may allow for our community to accept that it is ok to not be ok. The more that we know we are not alone, the more we become unified, and the more we heal.

150 words or less, what’s your opinion on the County Public Transportation Millage? I am in absolute favor of the transportation millage. I truly believe that this will generate new life into our economy, create new jobs, attract younger families, and draw new companies to invest in our area. It will encourage independence for families with one car, those that cannot afford a car, unlicensed citizens and the disabled. Our taxes help many different entities in our county including: The Detroit Zoo, the Detroit Institute of Art, and our County Parks, just to name a few. I find it imperative that we support the areas of our community that need it most. As we all know things can change in a heartbeat, you never know, one day the thing you were asked to give toward, may just be the thing you need.

Michigan House District 66

Both candidates for the newly created district are Oxford residents.

Emily C. Busch (D), 50, is married to a Marine and retired Kansas City firefighter. “I have 1 son, a 15-year-old, who is a sophomore at Oxford High School. I have a 20-year-old bonus daughter (my husband’s daughter) who is a junior at University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee studying psychology.”

Work Experience/Profession: I am currently in dental technology/device sales and have enjoyed a 24-year career in medical and dental sales and management. I have a Bachelors degree from Indiana University and will be graduating from Michigan State University with a Masters in December of this year.

How long have you lived in Oxford: 17 years in the village. How long have you lived in the district: 17 years.

Why are you running? After Nov. 30, I decided it was time to stand up and affect change. I was comfortable making a nice living, raising a son, and enjoying a fruitful sales career; I was a mom who thought everything was OK in our community and schools until it wasn’t. After attending my first board of education meeting on December 14th, I became painfully aware there was a disconnect between the community, local families, and the school district. I gathered a group of parents and teachers to discuss what we could do to support the district’s efforts in making our schools psychologically and physically safe. What began as a desire to run for school board then turned to a run for State Representative. I want to make this district and our state a better place for upcoming generations; our kids deserve more than the division and hate in our state and nation. I’m doing this for our kids.

What’s your number one issue facing the district? While the tragedy on Nov. 30 has greatly impacted our town, due to the intertwining of the communities in District 66 it has impacted many beyond Oxford. There are Romeo teachers whose kids attend Oxford Schools. There are Brandon Schools employees whose children attend Oxford Schools. There are Oxford residents who teach in Romeo and others who are employed by Brandon Schools. The toll the tragedy and events following have had on the collective community mental health has been immeasurable. We will feel the effects of this awful event for years to come. While the subject of mental health has been taboo or private, especially in small towns like ours, if we don’t address it in our homes, schools, and places of work the damage done will be felt for generations to come. Our individual and collective mental health need attention. This is the greatest issue we face.

What is the number one issue facing the state? Public education. Hands down. No question. Do not pass go, do not collect $200. Teachers are the foundation of our communities. Teachers hold our children’s hearts, minds, and souls in their hands for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, 25 weeks a year for 13 years. They have been the unfair targets of a system that needs support and partnership. Public education is not perfect. Teachers are not perfect; they are humans who went to school to make a difference in children’s lives. Being new to politics I have a lot to learn about funding, allocation of funds, policy (state and federal) and staffing. BUT the one thing I DO know is that teachers deserve our partnership not our ire and misplaced anger. The system and its employees need our help, not our attacks.

Josh Schriver (R), 30, is married to Gabby Schriver.

Work Experience/Profession: BCBA (Autism Specialist)

Why are you running? I’m running for State Representative to restore liberty and integrity through authenticity, transparency, connectivity, and completely avoiding “politics as usual.”

What’s your number one issue facing the State/District? To help best prepare to represent you, I want to know about your number one issue, dear reader. If interested, then you can email me personally at josh4you@protonmail.com.

Oxford School Board

There are eight people running for four, four-year seats on the Oxford School Board. Of the seven only one, Mary Hanser is an incumbent. Rounding out the candidate list for the school board are Bryan Eftink, Charlie Hanks, Amanda McDonough, James Sommers, and Michael Whitney. Also on the ballot is George Stoffan, who has since announced he will not run as he has taken a job out of state. Current board members not seeking re-election are Korey Bailey, Chad Griffith and Erick Foster. Following are the candidates’ answers to our questions. Below are the answers from the two write-in candidates Andrea Hamilton and Mark Miner.

Andrea Hamilton

I am married to David Hamilton, and we have four children. Christopher is our animal lover who manages the

Reptarium in Utica and is working on his business degree. Michael is our 15-year-old Sophomore at Oxford High School who loves baseball and is on a travel team where he plays first base and closing pitcher. Julianna is 12 and attends Oxford Middle School. She has been dancing since she could stand and competes with Elevate Dance Company. Noah is 4 and just started Developmental Kindergarten at Clear Lake Elementary. He is our water lover, where he could be in the sand and swim all day. We have three kids in three different levels of the district, so I am quite invested in all that happens in Oxford.

I earned my BSW and MSW at Wayne State University in 2003/2004 and was fully licensed with the state not too long afterwards. I worked for Lapeer County Community Mental Health for over 15 years and had a wealth of experiences there such as: running addiction groups, case management, providing therapy, and working in a clubhouse for adults with severe and persistent mental illness. I was on the Crisis Team that provides support through a hotline, evaluating for homicidal and suicidal ideations, while also addressing other mental health emergencies. I worked alongside juvenile probation officers through Lapeer Probate Court, going along with them to provide social work services in collaboration with legal consequences. My positions provided me with a multitude of team experiences with police, probation officers, judges, ER doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, parents, guardians, school staff, and many other people from the community programs.

Before working in Lapeer, I provided respite care for a family with a child who was severe on the Autism Spectrum and had a number of challenges. Through my undergrad and grad programs, I had Internships with Crossroads for Youth and the Utica School District. My classroom and school experience include: a co-op position in a childcare and a year in an Early Childhood Developmentally Delayed Classroom. In 2016, I left the job I loved at LCCMH to be closer and have more time with my kids and accepted a position as a paraprofessional at Daniel Axford Elementary.

My school experience goes beyond the classroom though. LCCMH was provided a prevention grant that allowed me the opportunity to work in schools throughout Lapeer County, facilitating support groups for students. With my background in Social Work, I felt compelled to answer the outcry for more mental health perspective in our schools. Since 2017, I have been a stay-at-home mom and now that my youngest is in school full time, I have the availability to commit to something new.

I believe in giving back to the community when you can, and at this time, I can! A well-rounded school board with diverse opinions that can collaborate in a non-partisan fashion is what I’d like to see for my children’s sake and the greater good. And I believe with my professional experience, being a mom of children at every level, friends with so many other parents, teachers and school staff, I can help patch the bridge between school and community as a voice on the board.

The number one issue I am overwhelmingly hearing from parents, students and teachers alike is FATIGUE. Everyone has residual exhaustion from Covid-19, 11/30, and political divisiveness. And while the learning environment is in recovery, emotions remain high. While we sort this out, one important law that I think we all need to remember is In Loco Parentis which means “in place of a parent.” Essentially, our teachers are the backbone to our educational community, we trust them to care for and educate our children which is a heavy endeavor. To retain quality educators, we need to show them our appreciation for their expertise and compensate them appropriately. While pressures mount for school staff, parents and students have concerns that are not to be minimized and they are not feeling heard. My hope is to see board members facilitate a relationship of more understanding, respect, and cooperation toward common goals.

Mark Miner

Mark Miner is an Oxford resident and active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for over 30 years. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan;s School of Engineering and is employed at Chrysler/Stellantis for 40 years. He has raised five children through the Oxford Community Schools, plus two home schooled.

“My focus is on student safety, to give a strong voice for parents, Tteacher support and retention and transparency of student resources and curriculum.”

Why are you running for school board? I am excited to have this opportunity to run for the Oxford school board trustee position. I have always been someone to look for the good and betterment of an

organization. Now that my kids are grown and there is a need to support Oxford in this way, I would like to participate in support of this valuable asset- the students of the Oxford Community Schools. Our youth is our greatest resource and the lifeblood of the next generation. Developing positive critical thinkers is as important as reading, writing and arithmetic. This experience should be as positive and uplifting as it can be. I would like to be a part of that process.

What is the number one issue the board needs to address? It is hard to reduce all of the needs to a number (1) issue. To me, the aspects that go hand and hand are safety and a sense of security in both mind and body. Children need to focus on the main reason why they are there – to get an education. This would be greatly impaired with feelings of insecurity. I would work to ensure all of the necessary support systems and safeguards are in place and remain in tack for the children and staff.