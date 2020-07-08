Local children still have opportunity to play ball

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

The 2020 Oxford Recreational Baseball Association (ORBA) season was canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but interested local children still have the chance to participate in America’s Pastime this summer.

Beginning on June 29, the league launched “Oxford Sandlot,” a series of drop-in games at Scripter Park, located off Glaspie Street, just south of Lakeville Road.

This is not an official ORBA season, just a way for local children to get together and still play some form of organized baseball. All players participate at their own risk, the association assumes no responsibility regarding potential injury or illness.

Open to both boys and girls, there is no cost to attend and how long these impromptu games last will be driven by the level of turnout received.

Split up by age, these drop-in contests will take place three nights per week, with each day’s action beginning at 7 p.m.

Coach pitch games, open to seven-and-eight-year-olds, will take place on Mondays, with t-ball games, ages four-to-six, occurring on Tuesdays. Wednesdays will be the most advanced level, first-year kid pitch, designed for children aged nine-to-ten.

Parents, please use your child’s age as of April 30 to determine which night to attend.

All games will be played under adult supervision and a sign-in sheet will be stationed at the third base dugout.

With the number of players capped at 12 per team (24 total), participation will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Depending on the success of these nights, games for children over the age of ten may be added later in the summer, as well.

If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact ORBA at webcontact@orbabaseball.org or visit their website, orbabaseball.org.