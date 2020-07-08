Local couple celebrating 70 years of marriage

Ed and Isabel Triest (to the left, in 2015 and in 1950) will celebrate their 70th Anniversary on August 5, 2020. They were married at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church in Pontiac. They have lived in the Oxford community since 1961. Ed is known for owning “Ed’s Sunoco” on S. Washington Street from 1957 to 2002. They still reside in Oxford today. They will celebrate with family, friends, and their three children, Brian, Ann (Wilkins) and Eddie. They have two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Joseph Wilkins. Leader file photo from 2015.