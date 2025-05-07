Local girl scout earns Gold Award, partners with BTPL

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Brandon — Oxford High School senior Daphne Palmer has partnered with the Brandon Township Public Library to receive her Girl Scout Gold Award.

Her project was to create and implement a seed library, which is a free resource for the Ortonville and Brandon Community.

“I’m passionate about the environment and have seen the community benefit in neighboring communities,” said Palmer.

Plamer, who has been a girl scout for 13 years, collected donations from community members, Wojo’s Greenhouse, Hamilton’s Feed and Fuel, and MI Gardner. BTPL patrons can take up to 10 seed packets varying from fruits and vegetables to herb and flowers. Patrons are also encouraged to return some harvested seeds each year to keep the seed library going.

“Similar to a normal library, gardeners ‘borrow’ seeds from the seed library at planting time,” said Public Services Manager Alyssa Waldie. “At the end of the growing seasons, they save the seeds from the plants and return a portion of the seeds to the library. We have envelopes available for patrons to take home, put their donated seeds in, and then return to the seed library.”

Palmer remains passionate about the environment, and plans to continue her studies upon graduation this year.

“I will be attending Brigham Young University this fall,” she said. “Majoring in environmental science and sustainability.”

Palmer and the BTPL hope the seed library will promote local gardening and make gardening accessible for everyone by providing free seeds.

“Our seed library will empower community members to grow their own food and hopefully result in many donated seeds during harvesting,” said Waldie.

Anyone looking to pick up seeds from the library can do so at 304 South St., Ortonville.