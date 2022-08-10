Local leaders invited to discuss Oxford Community Fund

By Don Rush

The Four County Community Foundation has been working to make a difference by giving grants to local charity endeavors for 35 years. Since 1987, the foundation has given over $150,000 to the Oxford community, but maybe they can do better – at least that’s what the group’s executive director thinks.

“I think we can form a foundation within a foundation where funds go directly back to Oxford,” executive director Kathy Dickens said. And, that’s why she wants to create the Oxford Community Fund.

“It seems we’ve always given grants to the Oxford community,” she said. “But, I think some people might be reluctant to donate to the Four County Community Foundation for fear that their donations will be disbursed to communties other than Oxford.”

The Four County Community Foundation is hosting an informational meeting/lunch at Red Knapps American Grill in downtown Oxford on Aug. 16. “We’re inviting community leaders to this lunch,” she said.

The Four County Community Foundation was started with the sale of the Community Hospital in Almont to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Funds from that sale were put into an endowment.

“The $2.5 million original endowment from the hospital sale has grown to more than $20 million,” the foundation’s website states. “In 35 years, the Foundation has invested $10 million back into the community through grants and scholarships. Over 145 funds have been created to support various charitable purposes. By bringing together the resources of individuals, families, and businesses, Four County Community Foundation creates a permanent source of community capital that can benefit our local region forever. “

They serve the corners of Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Claire counties.

Dickens said the foundation wants to make the Oxford Community Foundation funded “in perpituty” also. To that end, “over the next five years – but I think it won’t take that long – we promise to make available half the funds needed for this endowment, $7,500. We think Oxford can raise the other half to reach the $15,000 needed.”

In Oakland County the communities the Four County Community Foundation serves are Oakland County – Addison, Brandon, Oakland, Orion, and Oxfordtonships. They give to non-profit and charitable organizations.