Local makes Manufacturing Hall of Fame

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Sandra Bouckley, an Oxford resident with a significant career in automotive equipment and tier-one manufacturing, has been inducted into the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Hall of Fame.

She is one of 15 women from across the country who make up the inaugural class. The honorees were inducted into the Hall of Fame with a ceremony and celebration on October 1 as part of WiM’s (virtual) 10th annual SUMMIT event.

The Women in Manufacturing Association is a more than 4,000-member-strong national association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in manufacturing.

The Hall of Fame honors women who have, over the course of their careers, made exceptional contributions to the manufacturing industry and to the advancement of women in the field. The inductees embody WiM’s mission of supporting, promoting and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry.

“I’m honored to be included with these accomplished women who have forged careers and created pathways in manufacturing,” said Bouckley. “My professional and personal mission continues to be excellence and inclusion in this vital industry.”

Inductees were nominated by their colleagues and industry peers and selected by a judging panel of WiM board members as well as WiM staff. The inductees were chosen based on their significant contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing.

“They are true trailblazers whose work has created opportunity for countless other women,” WiM President, Allison Grealis said of the inductees. “We are thrilled and honored to recognize them in this special way.”

Bouckley is executive director and CEO of SME, a Southfield-based nonprofit association of professionals, educators and students committed to promoting and supporting the manufacturing industry.

Prior to that she was vice president of manufacturing systems and supply chain management at GKN Driveline Americas, vice president of operations for the electrical sector of Eaton, global director of operations at Tyco Electrical and Metal Products, and director of advance manufacturing engineering for the front-wheel-drive platform at Chrysler.

The Hall of Fame is not Bouckley’s first recognition for her professional achievements. Crain’s Detroit Business named her one of the Notable Women in Manufacturing in 2018. She was also named among the top 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry by Automotive News in 2015.