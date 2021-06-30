Local officials remember Addison trustee

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Charles “Chuck” Sargent died unexpectedly the morning of June 19 at the age of 78. A resident of Addison since 1995, he was just elected to the Addison Township Board in November 2020. Prior to that, he served on the township planning commission and zoning board of appeals.

“He was very, very passionate about doing good things in government, for the township,” said Township Supervisor Bruce Pearson. “I would have to say, extremely dedicated.”

Sargent was a Vietnam era veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving active duty 1963-1967. “He had that marine mentality,” Pearson continued. “You could tell that he had been in the military — he was very precise about everything. We’re really going to miss his enthusiasm. When he got on to an issue, he researched it, he was really proud of his intense research on any issue. When he heard of an issue we were going to discuss at the next meeting, he would do his homework and he would know everything about that subject.”

Township Clerk Pauline Bennett agreed. “He was engaged and had many ideas,” she said. “Chuck was always willing to help. I called him for few things to help out on, Chuck didn’t hesitate, he was there, with a yes.”

A native of Ohio, Sargent moved to Troy in 1975 to continue his career and raise his two daughters. He was a retired corporate executive who spent his career in industrial materials fabrication. Through the ‘90s he was chief operating officer of Evans Industries in Detroit’s Renaissance Center and through the early 2000s he was chief executive officer of Storch Products, Inc. a custom magnetic component manufacturer in Livonia. He continued consulting through his retirement.

He also served as the president of the Lakeville Lake Property Owners Association. “When you showed up to a meeting, you could always count on Chuck would always be the best prepared,” said Wayne Hodges, current president of the association. “And you wouldn’t have a lot of trouble understanding what he was saying. He was very clear, very matter of fact. He was one those guys that not only believed in doing things right, but also believed strongly in doing the right things, even if it wasn’t terribly popular.”

One thing that was terribly popular though, was Lakeville Lake’s first boat parade he helped plan in 2016.

At the 21 township board meeting his empty chair was drapped in tribute with a U.S. Marine Corp flag.

“Chuck will be missed,” Bennett said. “Chuck, Thank you for your service to our great country and Township.”

A memorial visitation service is scheduled for Saturday July 17 from 12 – 1 p.m. at Potere-Moedetz Funeral Home in Rochester.