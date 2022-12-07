Local photographer releases latest book

Oxford resident and photographer is having a book release party this Sunday at GravCap Brewing, 14 N. Washington St., from 2 to 5 p.m. His newest book, Guardians of Michigan: Architectural Sculpture of the Pleasant Peninsula, is a 466 page hardcover book published by the University of Michigan Press. It features over 1,200 photos of architectural sculpture found on over 360 structures from over 100 towns in Michigan (and yes, Oxford and Lake Orion are in there, too). According to a press release the book “explores and documents the often-overlooked art of Michigan’s amazing treasure trove of architectural sculpture.”