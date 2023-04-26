Local runners take the streets of Boston

Marathon was ‘was probably everything I expected and more’

By Don Rush

Oxford was represented in the 127th running of the famed Boston Marathon. On April 17, Oxford runners Jaclyn Eldridge and her friend Leigh Knaus competed in and completed their first Boston Marathon. They were just two of the almost 30,000 athletes from 100 countries to compete this year.

“The race was undeniably the most amazing race I have ever experienced,” Eldridge, 40, said. “I have heard the Boston Marathon stories from previous runners of the crowds, the course, the finish line, but to experience it is truly unbelievable. From the moment I arrived in Boston, I could feel the buzz. This race is the most iconic, prestigious race in the world and you could feel the excitement from all around. It was run like a well oiled machine. From the start line, the waves of runners were set off to run one of the most epic races of all time.”

Knaus, 42, agreed. “It was probably everything I expected and more. The city was a buzz, everyone was very welcoming, the course was rolling and a challenge, the weather presented its own challenges, the race course crowd support was absolutely nuts which can be energizing or draining depending on how you look at it. It was like a huge party the entire way, it was electric, it was magic. Running through the college towns felt like Tour de France hill climbs, young people just screaming at you in support. It was awesome. I smiled the entire time.”

For this year’s race, the weather was a cool 50 degrees. “It was actually what I would call perfect,” Eldridge said. “Maybe a little too damp and drizzly at the start but once the race started all you could feel was the heat of the other runners and then a cool breeze along the course. We did get hit with quite a downpour around the half-way mark, but with wet shoes and tanks, we kept trucking. It’s these moments which make us tough, make us dig a little deeper and grind, and what makes us smile even more.”

“It’s not the worst weather for a runner,” Knaus said. “It sure beats heat and humidity as it had just been in the 80s in Boston days before. Tough for spectating but it didn’t seem to slow the crowd down. They were still out in full force.”

In June of 2022 both Knaus and Eldridge qualified for Boston at the Charlevoix Marathon. Over the past several months they have trained together.

“I’m in my 40s now, training has changed over the years,” Knaus said. “I usually run four to six days a week. Strength training and stretching are more critical now. As is nutrition. Proper fueling before and after to make sure your body is ready for the workout and that it recovers from the stress of any workout – it’s a whole category unto itself! I’m also very good at listening to my body if it needs to shorten a workout or skip it all together. I don’t sweat about that anymore. I’d rather show up happy and healthy on race day than be beaten down and injured. Running with friends and traveling for race experiences is probably my number one joy so I hope to be doing this for a long time to come. I love zig-zagging all our Oxford neighborhoods. I love our Polly Ann trail and Bald Mountain rec areas.”

The pair started the marathon running side by side, but by about mile three they separated, “We both had our own paths to finish the run,” Eldridge said.

They both said the 26.2 mile Boston Marathon is a “tough” race.

“You encounter terrain that you can not simply mimic in training, from railroad tracks to tangent corners, to the uphills that everyone talks about, only to realize it’s the critical downhills that you should have focused more on,” Eldridge said. “You run through eight different towns until you hit the corner of Bolyston Street and enjoy the last 385 yards to the finish line. It’s both a mentally and physically challenging course.”

“Boston is an infamous point to point course,” Knaus said. “It passes through six or seven towns which are an all out party. There are a lot of rolling hills through Mile 21 which is dubbed Heartbreak Hill because you are so dog tired at that point, it’s a long slow climb and tough on the body. But it levels out after that and the crowds get bigger and bigger so it really propels you to the finish. Every runner feels like the elite in Boston. The crowd is genuinely so invested in your success.”

Eldridge finished the race with a time of 3:40.43. Knaus finished in four hours and 19 minutes.

“We ran the first few miles of the race together, then did our own thing on the course,” Knaus said. “But celebrated later with a beer!”

Both are grateful for the experience.

“I was never alone on the 26.2 mile course from Hopkinton to Boston, from thousands of runners around me, to the most energetic electrifying crowds that lined every single street and town, you could do nothing but smile at all the cheers and high-fives from the spectators,” Eldridge said. “At one point, I listened to the sounds of our feet hitting the pavement and it sounded like soldiers marching to the battlefield. The miles passed by so quickly, from town to town, I couldn’t believe how fast the race went by. Boston simply changes you. It’s like you have taken part in American history. The pride, determination, sacrifice, freedom, it’s all laid out in Boston.”

Knaus said, “Coming down the final Boylston Street stretch I hope I remember vividly forever. I was just smiling ear to ear and saying ‘Wow’ and just feeling so thankful for everything that led to that moment and opportunity. It was also the 10th anniversary of the marathon bombing so there were some extra special moments throughout the weekend honoring the victims and families, so that felt special too. How we are all just so lucky for every breath.”

Both runners are also part of 42 Strong – the Tate Myre Foundation, founded by the Myre family after Tate was one of four Oxford High School students killed in the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting. Eldridge has been an adult leader for about a year and Knaus is currently training to be.

“Jaclyn and I were privileged and honored to represent the Oxford community and 42 Strong on our running tanks while in Boston. We each chose a Tate Trait to display on our backs that we felt we relied on to help get us to rise up to this latest challenge.”

Tate Traits are traits people try to live up to.

“I wanted to represent our community of Oxford and honor those who lost their lives on November 30th. Leigh Ann and I both chose Tate Traits that we strive to live through each and every day. They are traits we take pride in,” Eldridge said. “A marathon to me is where character is formed and the soul is strengthened. Even at our lowest points during a race and in life, seeing things in a positive way can only help us move forward. The very fact that I am able to run means God has shone the light of fortune upon me, and blessed me with the ability to do something that gives people hope and inspiration. I am forever blessed to be a part of 42 Strong and its mission in our community.”

In their daily lives both are wives and mothers. Knaus is a corporate event planned and married to Jeff. They have an eight-year-old son named Will. Eldgridge is an Oxford High School graduate and Oxford Community Schools teacher. Currently she is Cardiac ICU RN and a nursing clinical instructor at a local college. She is married to Jason Eldridge and they have two children, Lucas and Lili.

(Editor’s Note: there was a third runner from Oxford, Veronica Aguirre, 37, who we discovered, unfortunately we were not able to contact her.)