Local scouts salute deceased veterans, place flags on graves

On Sunday afternoon, Cub Scout Pack 108 paid tribute to U.S. military veterans resting in Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery on W. Burdick St. Each gravesite was marked with an American flag in honor of Veterans Day (Nov. 11). Photos by C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Twp. communications and grants manager.

Prior to placing the flags, Phil Castonia, one of Pack 108’s parents, made some remarks.

“Today, we salute the service of all veterans and we keep in our thoughts and prayers the fallen, the missing and those who are (currently) serving in harm’s way,” he said.

Castonia noted that honoring those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces “isn’t just about what we say here today, it’s about how we honor our veterans every day of the year.”

“It’s (about) remaining committed to supporting them and their families in every way that we possibly can,” he said.