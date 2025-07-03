Lois Ryckman, 96

Lois Coil Ryckman, a beloved homemaker, devoted caregiver, and cherished community member, passed away on June 26, 2025, at the age of 96.

Born on March 20, 1929, Lois spent her early years in Missouri before moving to Michigan as a young girl, where she would reside in Lake Orion, Oxford and Lewiston.

Lois dedicated her life to her family, serving as a loving homemaker and a devoted caregiver to her children and her only granddaughter. Her nurturing spirit extended to her community, where she generously volunteered her time at Thomas United Methodist Church.

An avid dog lover, Lois found immense joy and companionship in her many poodles throughout her life, with her cherished Billy holding a special place in her heart. She was a familiar and friendly sight in her neighborhood, often seen waving to neighbors during her dog walks. Lois also shared a passion for bowling, a hobby she enjoyed with her husband, children and granddaughter, creating lasting family memories. After her beloved husband, Bud, retired, Lois embraced new adventures, including riding alongside him on his Goldwing motorcycle and occasionally enjoying a round of golf.

Lois was married for an incredible 75 years to Henry “Bud” Ryckman. She is survived by her loving children, Vicki Ryckman (Gerry) and Mike Ryckman (Gail), her granddaughter Amanda Schwartz (Richard), and her great-grandchildren Michael and Carter Schwartz.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, her sister, Elizabeth Reetz, and her brothers, Donald Seale and Gordon Seale.

Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors – Bossardet Chapel in Oxford. The family will host visitors on Wednesday, July 9, at Thomas United Methodist Church, in the education building, located at 504 First St, Oxford, Michigan 48371. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., with the memorial service starting at 5 p.m.

Lois will be inurned with her late husband, Henry “Bud” Ryckman at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Thomas United Methodist Church.