Lona Hakala died peacefully in faith on February 21, 2024 with her loving family by her side. Lona is survived by her dear husband, John; her son, Brian (Jennifer) Hakala, daughter, Lora (Christopher) Riethmeier; grandchildren Rachel Hakala, Jack (fiancé Alli Mills) Hakala, Ashly (fiancé CJ Frey) Riethmeier, Paytin (David) Krezewski, Rylan Riethmeier and Ruthie Riethmeier; great-granddaughters Margaux, Ellowyn, and another baby girl on the way. Her parents Lloyd and Evelyn Lyons and brother Lewis Lyons preceded her in death. Lona loved teaching at St. Luke Lutheran School and Sunday School and especially the children. After retiring, she helped organize the school library and read to the Day School children at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She was active in L.W.M.L., Genesis Prayer Ministry, altar care, and handbells. She loved quilting and sewing quilt tops. Lona enjoyed traveling with friends and mystery trips with the Theta Tau friends, Camp Gurchiek, golf, pickle ball, skiing and reading. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024 – 11am with 10:30am visitation at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1950 S. Baldwin Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 6, 2024 – 3pm to 8pm at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Suggested memorials may be made to the church. Online tributes may be written at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.