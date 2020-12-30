Longtime school secretary retiring

Jan. 5, ‘Marilyn Benner Day’ at Oxford Schools

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

After 43 years at Oxford Community Schools, Oxford High School Attendance Secretary Marilyn Benner is retiring January 5.

“My 43 years with Oxford school district has been, really, a joy to me,” Benner said. “I’ve always enjoyed going into work and I have met many wonderful educators, superintendents, staff members, parents, students, and I will have many memorable memories of all of them.”

Born and raised in Oxford, Benner began working as a noon aide at the former Washington St. School in 1972. She then worked as a teacher assistant at Oxford Middle School, and as a secretary at Daniel Axford and Lakeville elementary schools. Although she officially retired in 2003, she continued to work part-time as a secretary at the high school.

In an old Oxford Leader feature called, “It’s My Job,” Benner was interviewed. On Page 2 of the Nov. 9, 1988 Oxford Leader Benner said, she was a year and a half into her tour at Daniel Axford Elementary. Said she, “In fact I went to first grade in this room.”

She went to work for the schools as a way to work but also be home when her children were home.

“The funny thing is my husband said, ‘I’ll give you a month.’ I remind him every year on my anniversary,” Benner said in 1988.

In recognition of her years of service, the board of education passed a resolution of appreciation and declared January 5 “Marilyn Benner Day” in Oxford Community Schools.

The resolution reads:

“WHEREAS, the Oxford Community School District has been fortunate to have a dedicated staff member committed to the mission of the District, and

“WHEREAS, this staff member is about to embark on new adventures in life away from the Oxford Community School District and

“WHEREAS, we, as members of the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education wish to extend our utmost appreciation for the work that this staff member has done to make education an exciting and joyous experience for the students of our district, and

“WHEREAS, the Board wishes to extend our sincere best wishes for every happiness in the future to this staff member who will be leaving the district on January 5, 2021,

“NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education recognizes and appreciates the service of this employee departing the District: MARILYN BENNER, 43 years of service and wishes her well in all future endeavors, and that Tuesday, January 5, 2021 be declared “Marilyn Benner Day in Oxford Community Schools” and, that further this resolution of Appreciation and Support be duly recorded and spread across the minutes of the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education on this 8th day of the month of December in the year 2020.”