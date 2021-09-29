Longtime trustee leaving Leonard after 30 years on Council

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Charlene “Char” Sutherby is moving to Houghton Lake with her husband, Dan, to be closer to family. She was appointed a Leonard trustee in March 1991, and has served on the village council ever since.

“It’s bittersweet in many ways,” Char said. “It feels like there’s more I should be doing. But when I stop to think about it, if I were here another five years I would still feel like I had more to do. So at some point, you just have to say this is it, I’m moving.”

The Leonard Village Council recognized her and her husband’s many years of service in two resolutions at the Sept. 13 council meeting.

The village and its residents “lend its support and encouragement to Mrs. Sutherby upon her leaving office for her continued health, happiness and future endeavors,” the resolution stated. “And hereby declares and recognizes her service as a village trustee for thirty years commencing on March 26, 1991; as well as the accomplishments and service during that time to the Village of Leonard and its residents and expresses a sincere thank you and best wishes for the future.”

Char represented the village on the Oxford/Addison Cable Commission, Historical Committee and Festival Committee. She moved to Leonard in 1970. “It’s been a privilege to serve,” she added. “I’ve enjoyed it.”

Dan Sutherby was also recognized for his many years on the Village Parks and Recreation Committee, and as a firefighter for the Addison Township Fire Dept.