Lonnie T. Horton, 66

By on No Comment

Lonnie T. Horton of Oakland Twp., died October 1, 2023. He was 66. Beloved son of the late Elmer (Jean) Harto and the late Lorraine (Ted) Kimura; dear brother of Larry Horton, Laurie (Richard) Mueller, and Lmer Horton; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2023 – 1 p.m. at Community of Christ, 521 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion. A light luncheon will follow the service. Arrangements by Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online tributes may be written at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.

Lonnie T. Horton, 66 added by on
View all posts by Megan Kelley →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.