Looking to improve area broadband

Addison Township Clerk Pauline Bennett is asking every resident in both Addison and Oxford Township to send her letters – not about her, just to her. She is seeking “letters of support” from residents, non-profit groups and business people alike in regards to the Spectrum cable company’s attempt to get a grant to improve broadband internet service. The letters will be sent to the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office in Lansing. Letters must be emailed to Bennett by Monday morning (March 6). She suggested the opening of each letter start like this: “Dear Mr. Eric Frederick, Thank you very much for considering Spectrum’s ROBIN broadband grant application which would extend broadband internet in Addison (Oxford) Township. It’s a vital need for our business and for our family’s future success . . . .” Bennett’s email address is Pbennett@addisontwp.org.