Looking to ‘recognize’ area students

Oxford Addison Youth Assistance (OAYA) is seeking youth candidates (kindergarten through 12th grade) for nomination to the OAYA Annual Youth Recognition program at Seymour Lake Township Park on May 13.

The purpose of the Annual Youth Recognition is to recognize and honor local students who have volunteered their time helping others. Young people who have made a positive difference in another person’s life or in the community as a whole, can be nominated by their family members, neighbors, school staff or anyone that personally knows the youngster and would like to see them recognized. Each nominee, their family and the nominator is invited to a special dinner. The young person will receive awards and certificates from local dignitaries.

To nominate a young person who is a resident of the Oxford school district, contact Youth Assistance at itorresa@oakgov.com or call Judy at 248-622-6208.

Deadline for nomination is April 22.