Loretta Berg, 89

Oxford resident Loretta May Berg died peacefully on June 3, 2023. She was 89 years old.

Loretta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by Tom Berg, her husband of 67 years.

Loretta was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion for 46 years. She loved living on Indianwood Lake, hosting get-togethers and holidays for family and friends, and creating memories for all who attended. Her grandchildren still remember those times and speak fondly of them often.

Loretta will be remembered as a thoughtful and committed child of God and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

A Funeral Mass is on Monday, June 12, at 11a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon at church will follow the service. Donations may be made to the Orion Veteran’s Memorial. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.