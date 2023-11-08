Loretta Lee Pike, “Lori”, 62

Loretta Lee Pike, “Lori”, age 62 of Oxford, November 18, 1960-November 3, 2023. Lori is survived by her husband, Bradley Scott Pike; children, Shelby (Josh) Lindsay and Justin (Jackie) Pike; grandchildren, Savannah, Connor, Levi, and Caleb; sisters, Nancy (Scott) Gorelick and Deborah Hampton; and nieces and nephews, Ryan, Nick, Jennifer, Daniel, Amy, John, Emily, Gabe, Jacob, and Ann. She was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Clarissa Hampton. Loretta was owner of the Country Coney in Oxford with her husband Bradley Scott Pike. A memorial visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Friday, November 10, 2023 from 1-5 PM. memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.