Lori Eaglen, 64, of Lake Orion

It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of our beloved sister, Lori Jo Eaglen, aged 64 years of age.

Lori was born Sept. 20, 1960 in the City of Pontiac, Michigan to parents Charles and Dorothy Eaglen. Lorie was the youngest of five children.

Lori passed away at her home in Lake Orion, Michigan on Feb. 5, 2025. Lori’s body was cremated on Feb. 13, 2025 and her cremains will be interned next to her father and mother in the Sashabaw Plains Cemetery in late Spring or early Summer, weather permitting.

Our beloved sister Lori was known to have a heart of gold, was someone who was thoughtful, caring and considerate of others and always put others over and above oneself.

Lori is survived by brothers, Albert Dale Eaglen (Vickie), Kenneth Eugene Eaglen (Eileen), and sisters Elaine Marie Eaglen and Donna Gail Gruber (David). We love you Sis.