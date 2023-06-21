Lots of fun at Lakeville Elementary

Students at Lakeville Elementary enjoyed a fun-filled field day on June 5.

Students participated in events like the ‘Iron Kid Tire Roll’ race, water activities, parachute racing and even tested their kicking speed with a soccer radar.

“Lakeville’s amazing PTO provided two inflatable obstacle courses and popsicles. Even PAWS the mascot got in on the fun. It was a ‘PAW-SOME’ day,” said Lakeville physical education teacher Megan deCardenas. “Special thanks to all our volunteers who helped run our activities. Thanks for helping make this a fun day for everyone.”