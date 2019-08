Louise Schwartz, nee Domine, of Oxford, passed away on July 28, 2019. She was 85.

Visitation will be at Lynch and Sons Funeral Home (39 W. Burdick St.) in Oxford on Friday, Aug. 2 from 3 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.