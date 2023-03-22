Love INC has first ‘Share the Love’ event

By Don Rush

This year, members of the group, Love INC (In the Name of Christ) decided to do something different to raise funds for their mission. Instead of having a number of smaller fundraisers, they decided to have one big event. The Share the Love gala was March 4 at Indianwood Golf and Country Club in Lake Orion.

According to Love INC Executive Director Patricia Schapira 140 people attended.

“It was a resounding success,” she said. “We were able to raise over $20,000 which will be used to develop and expand our ministry programming and add additional class offerings.”

Love INC is a national organization with local affiliates throughout the country. They provide a model where the local affiliates network together with local churches, church volunteers and community organizations. Locally, Love INC of North Oakland is headquartered at Lakepoint Community Church on W. Drahner Road in Oxford Township.

“As an assistance organization in North Oakland County for over 16 years, we have experienced over and over again the devastation of generational poverty,” she said. “Generational poverty occurs when living with a lack of resources has become a way of life and it is modeled to children who then become adults and pass it along to their children. In considering the most effective way to help individuals who have accepted generational poverty, we realize that we can’t continue to do what we’ve always done — we need to change our approach.”

At the gala testimonials were given by a pastor, board member, volunteer, and clients.

“Our community supporters were very generous during the auction portion of the evening,” Schapira said. “Guests enjoyed the Snapshot photo-booth and dancing and music provided by Mike Staff productions. Volunteers and clients also showcased fashions from the Boulevard Boutique and Covered Wagon Saddlery stores in Oxford.”

Schapira said the group is “always ready to welcome volunteers to help us expand our ministry through opportunities at our Connection Center, as part of our Managing Money classes, and through board membership.”

For more information call their Connection Center at 248-693-4357.