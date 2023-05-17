Love INC rolls out gift card program

1st location in Oxford Village PD

By Don Rush

“The Season of Giving Is Year-Round.”

That’s the message members of the organization Love INC of North Oakland are spreading. Last Wednesday they started a new gift card program to help make the message easy to fulfill by placing a light blue gift card drop box at the Oxford Village Police Department, 22 W. Burdick St. If people want to help, they can donate gift cards which will be stored in the box.

“There is a slot in the box,” Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold said. “So, all people have to do is walk in the station, toss in their donation and get on with their day. No need for any contact with us.”

The station office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The ongoing gift card drive is a way to involve the community in helping others throughout the year. We are so grateful to Chief Solwold for allowing us this opportunity to partner with the Village Police Department,” said Love INC Executive Director Patricia Schapira.

Love INC (In the Name of Christ) is a national organization with local affiliates throughout the country. They provide a model where the local affiliates network together with local churches, church volunteers and community organizations. Locally, Love INC of North Oakland is headquartered at Lakepoint Community Church on W. Drahner Road in Oxford Township.

“As an assistance organization in North Oakland County for over 16 years, we have experienced over and over again the devastation of generational poverty,” Schapira said. “Generational poverty occurs when living with a lack of resources has become a way of life and it is modeled to children who then become adults and pass it along to their children. In considering the most effective way to help individuals who have accepted generational poverty, we realize that we can’t continue to do what we’ve always done — we need to change our approach.”

The gift card drive will run continuously throughout the year as one of the ways the group helps locals in need.

“We know that people experience difficulties all year long and we wanted to partner with community members to help us help people,” Schapira said. “Donated gift cards allow us to meet the needs of our neighbors in various ways, from food to gasoline to clothing. We will also utilize them as incentives as part of our Managing Money and Mental Health Anxiety Workshops.”

The first box was placed at the Village of Oxford Police Department, Schapira siad, “with the hopes to expand to more locations as we engage in more partnerships.”

For more information call their Connection Center at 248-693-4357.

* * *

Schapira also reminded the community the organization has two upcoming fundraising efforts, the Golling Car Show (1491 S Lapeer Rd, Orion Township) from 3:30 p.m to 7:30 on May 18, and if customers mention Love INC at checkout at Wojo’s on Oakwood Road in Brandon Township, on May 18, 10 percent of their sales will be donated to Love INC.