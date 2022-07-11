Lucille Daenzer, 84

Lucille Joyce Daenzer of Lake Orion passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the age of 84.

Beautiful wife of over 62 years to the love of her life, Howard John Daenzer.

Amazing mother of Howard (Sandy) Daenzer, Brian (Kim) Daenzer, Julie (Scott) Bocquet, Jeff (Janice) Daenzer, and Renee (Greg) Salkeld.

Incredible grandmother to 27 loving grandchildren. Great grandmother to 13 adoring great grandchildren.

Joyce was born in Detroit and was one of seven children. Preceded in death by her sisters – Madeline Kolodziejski, Priscilla Leone, and her brother Daniel Barbieri. Survived by her sisters Pauline Ciaffone, Ilene Fazio, and Rosemary Champagne.

Joyce/Joycee/Mitzi, as she was known for most of her life, was a faithful prayer warrior and held prayer groups at her home for more than 40 years. The only relationship more important than her family was her relationship with the Lord. She generously donated her time and talents to St. Joseph Church and the Oxford Pregnancy Center. Joyce was a tiny woman with a huge presence in this world and affected so many by her generosity and kind heart. She had a conviction to spread Gods love to others and she did it daily. A Godly, anointed woman whose presence will be missed by all that knew her.

Jesus welcomed her at the gates saying “Well done good and faithful servant”.

No flowers will be accepted – in lieu of flowers please donate to St. Joseph Catholic Church 715 N. Lapeer Rd. Lake Orion, MI 48362

A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. until time of mass.